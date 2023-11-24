'Yeh kya suna dia': Ranbir Kapoor recalls reaction to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal script reading session

In the midst of the current social media buzz, attention is captivated by the latest developments surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Animal. Fans and followers were thrilled with the recently unveiled trailer, generating a wave of enthusiasm. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is presented as intense, brutal, and authentically raw. As excitement builds for the impending release of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his initial reaction when the director narrated the story to him.

The script narration of Animal momentarily left Ranbir Kapoor speechless

On November 22, the highly anticipated trailer for Animal premiered at a lavish event in New Delhi, creating a buzz of excitement. During this moment, Ranbir Kapoor, the film's lead actor, shared a fascinating insight. He revealed that when the storyline was presented to him, it left him momentarily speechless. Seeking solitude in the bathroom, he stared into the mirror, contemplating whether he could truly do justice to the character. Kapoor underscored that the character, while not explicitly dark, represents uncharted territory for him.

In his own words, "I think Sandeep ne mujhe ye kahani sunai thi, kareeb 3.5 saal pehle. I remember jab unhone narration khatam kia, main kuch bol nahi paya. Main seedha apne bathroom mein gaya, aur main apne aap ko sheeshe mein dekh raha tha ki yaar ye kya suna dia isne. Main kar paunga ki nahi. You know it's...see, I don't want to use the word dark because dark has a really negative meaning to it. But ye esa kirdaar hai jo maine kabhi suna nahi."

About Animal

In the much-awaited cinematic spectacle, Animal, Ranbir and Sandeep join creative forces for an impactful collaboration. The stellar ensemble cast, boasting names like Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and more, amplifies the sense of anticipation surrounding the project.

The recently unveiled trailer hints at a narrative that intricately weaves the dynamics of a father-son relationship, with Rashmika portraying the character of Ranbir's life partner. Just a few sunsets ago, the production team gifted audiences with the soul-stirring melody Arjan Vailly, and other musical gems like Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan have been met with positive responses.

Mark your calendars for December 1, as Animal pledges to whisk you away on a cinematic odyssey, promising an immersive and unforgettable experience.