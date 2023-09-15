'Yeh maa ka role...': Shah Rukh Khan recalls approaching Deepika Padukone for Jawan during Besharam Rang shoot

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shared the screen in numerous successful films, establishing themselves as one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen pairs. In Shah Rukh's latest film, Jawan, Deepika makes a special appearance, playing the role of both his wife and mother due to his dual role in the movie. During the post-release event for the film, Shah Rukh revealed how he and director Atlee tricked Deepika into shooting a full-length role. He also shared that he initially approached Deepika for the role while they were shooting the song Besharam Rang for Pathaan.

During the post-release event of Jawan on Friday, September 15, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that Deepika Padukone was feeling awkward being present there. He went on to reveal, “Because she feels, ‘Main toh yeh dosti me chota sa role karne aa gayi thi (she was coming to do a small role due to their friendship)’ but between me and Atlee we fooled her and shot a full length film with her, she's not even realized. So, when she saw the film, she was like, 'Oh I am one of the main characters.' She didn't even know. She's very awkward sitting here. But thank you Deepika from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this film.”

Shah Rukh Khan also shared how he approached Deepika Padukone for the role in Jawan. He said, “This is right from day one. We had Deepika in this role but I am saying 'Sir I don't know she'll be busy' and I love her too much, I will never call her for something which doesn't become of essence for her because she started with me, and I have to tell you ki mujhko kahan par..”

He continued, “So Deepika was doing Besharam Rang and I am sitting. I will not lie, you can ask, so I look at Pooja and say, 'Yeh maa ka role karegi?' She said, 'Shah she loves you too much, she will of course, let me ask.' I said, 'Just ask her.' And I'll tell you honestly, Pooja must have gone 2 seconds to her and came back. She (Deepika) said, 'Yeah whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir, I'll come and do it.' It was very large hearted of her. I know we are very close to each other, we love each other like family but even then sometimes work and profession comes in your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor, it's very gutsy. Because I always say there are no small roles, there are only small actors. And I think with this film Deepika really proves to everybody that she's really a large-sized actor, big-sized actor. So, thank you Deepika.”

Several other cast and crew members, such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and more, were also in attendance at the post-release event.

