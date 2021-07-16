Yes, I’ve found love: Minissha Lamba feels blessed to ‘have found togetherness’ with Akash Malik

Minissha Lamba had previously married a restaurateur, Ryan Tham with whom she legally separated last year. She has moved on in her life and has found love.

A few days back, Minissha Lamba was the talk of the town as it was reported that the actress was secretly dating someone called Akash Malik. Pinkvilla exclusively heard that Minissha and Akash met at one of the Poker Championship events and instantly hit it off. A source close to the actress exclusively told us, “It’s too early to comment on their relationship status but they are more than just friends. Minissha seems to have moved on with her life, and it's good to see her in a happy space.." To note, Minissha ended her five-year-long marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham, last year.

To confirm her new relationship, Pinkvilla contacted the actress, however, she was unavailable at the moment. Now, Minissha has confirmed the same in an interview with ETimes. Minissha said, "Yes, I have found love and I am happy. I feel blessed every day to have found togetherness."

In her last interview, Minissha also explained the reason as to why she doesn't date anyone from the film industry. She said, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don't want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody.”

Actress Minissha Lamba made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2005. She began her career with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Yahaan’ opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. In the past, Minissha had also played roles in movies including ‘Hum Tum Shabana’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ and ‘Bhoomi’. She also appeared on Bigg Boss Season 8.

