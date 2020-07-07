  1. Home
Yesteryear actress Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for COVID 19; Confirms news on Twitter

Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has confirmed through social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Read on for further details.
Yesteryear actress and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for COVID-19. She has confirmed the same through social media on Monday. She has also given a detailed version of whatever symptoms she had developed and other related facets on Twitter. Sumalatha says that initially, she had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat infection on July 4, 2020 post which she decided to get herself tested. The actor-turned-politician then states that she has indeed tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, the former actress also adds that she has been advised home treatment as she has developed only mild symptoms. Sumalatha further adds that she is currently under home quarantine and is going through prescribed treatment as per the instructions of the doctor. She further writes, “By the grace of God, My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities.”

Check out the tweets below:

The Member of Parliament has also asked those people who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. The Coronavirus crisis has adversely affected India like the rest of the countries. While our country has been trying to fight it off bravely, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few months. Talking about Sumalatha, she was married to yesteryear actor Ambareesh who passed away in 2018 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.  

