Yesteryear actress Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for COVID 19; Confirms news on Twitter

Yesteryear actress and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for COVID-19. She has confirmed the same through social media on Monday. She has also given a detailed version of whatever symptoms she had developed and other related facets on Twitter. Sumalatha says that initially, she had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat infection on July 4, 2020 post which she decided to get herself tested. The actor-turned-politician then states that she has indeed tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, the former actress also adds that she has been advised home treatment as she has developed only mild symptoms. Sumalatha further adds that she is currently under home quarantine and is going through prescribed treatment as per the instructions of the doctor. She further writes, “By the grace of God, My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities.”

Dear friends,

I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. (1/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh (sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment.

Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s instructions. (2/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh (sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

By the grace of God ,My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities. (3/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh (sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against #Covid — Sumalatha Ambareesh (sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

The Member of Parliament has also asked those people who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. The Coronavirus crisis has adversely affected India like the rest of the countries. While our country has been trying to fight it off bravely, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few months. Talking about Sumalatha, she was married to yesteryear actor Ambareesh who passed away in 2018 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

