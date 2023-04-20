Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of assaulting and kidnapping event management company’s owner

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular rappers and singers in the entertainment industry. His songs become chartbusters and are loved by people of every age group. After collaborating with Akshay Kumar in Selfiee he has collaborated with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for a song that just released a couple of days back. He is now in the middle of the release of his new album Honey 3.0. The first song of the album released on the first of April, at a live concert. Apart from making news for his songs, the singer and rapper grabbed all the limelight as he has been accused of serious crimes by an event management company.

Honey Singh accused of serious crimes by an event management company

According to reports in Indiaforums.com a well-known event management company’s owner Vivek Raman has accused popular singer and rapper Honey Singh of kidnapping and assaulting. The reports state that Vivek has filed a complaint against Honey Singh at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai alleging that he was assaulted, kidnapped, and held captive by the rapper and his associates. The incident allegedly occurred after Vivek Raman cancelled Honey Singh's Festivina programme on April 15th due to a problem with the money transaction. Honey Singh and his associates were reportedly angered by this and kidnapped Vivek Raman, abusing him in a hotel in Sahar, Mumbai. It is said that Vivek has demanded Honey Singh’s arrest. Till now the singer and rapper has stayed mum against these serious accusations.

Honey Singh’s work front

Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar have collaborated with each other on hit party numbers like ‘Party All Night’. Recently the two again collaborated on the song Kudi Chamkeeli for the film Selfiee. After remaining away from the limelight and out of action for a couple of years, Honey Singh is now all set to make a comeback with his album. Later this year he will also be featured in a documentary about his life and the best part is that it will be produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for Netflix.

