Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's 'Borderless Brothers' combo evokes excitement, fans can’t wait for their musical collaboration; PIC

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the popular Indian rappers who joined hands with many ace artists in the past. However, his recent picture with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam made the internet go gaga. Soon after the image of the ‘Borderless Brothers’ went viral online, their fans started manifesting a singing collab with the two musical maestros. Check it out!

On January 7, 2025, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Atif Aslam dropped a picture that broke the internet. In the image, both the singing sensations posed together. While Singh looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with matching pants, Aslam served looks in a white tee paired with cargo pants, a half-jacket, and a matching cap. Captioning the image, they wrote, “Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers.”

Take a look:

Soon after, their fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement at seeing the two performers together. A user commented, “When One Legend mets another Legend,” while another wrote, “When melody genius meets rap genius.” Many also manifested an epic collaboration of the singer. One wrote, “Finally its happening” while another fans opined, “Now count down shuru for this collab.”

Take a look:

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has scored several Bollywood tracks including Piya O Re Piya, Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Lagan Hoon, Doorie, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, Bakhuda Tumhi Ho, and many others. Last year, Pinkvilla reported that he would be making a Bollywood comeback with Amit Kasaria’s Love Story of the 90s (LSO90s).

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani, producers and distributors of Love Story of the 90s, said, "It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years.” They also stated that Atif's fans will be very thrilled as he is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through their movie.

