Yo Yo Honey Singh calls allegations by wife odious; THIS is how netizens reacted

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse and domestic violence.

Earlier this week, Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh landed into controversy after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a case against the musician alleging domestic violence and mental harassment. Now, on Friday, August 6, the rapper has officially issued a statement on social media sending netizens into a state of frenzy. The musician refuted all the allegations put forth by his wife Shalini Talwar, who he has been married to for 20 years. Yo Yo Honey Singh now seeks to face his wife in the court of law. However, in the meantime, the rapper requested his fans to stop jumping to conclusions about him and his wife.

The rapper in the statement said, “I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides.”

As soon as Yo Yo Honey Singh's statement surfaced online, it took social media by storm. Netizens quickly reacted to the post sharing their viewpoint on the matter. While die-hard fans have already begun chanting “We support you”, many others are patiently waiting for the truth to come out.

Take a look:

This is what happen when you're suffering from bipolar disorder, drugs and alcohol addiction. Ps: I love his songs but..#YoYoHoneySingh pic.twitter.com/FdbwvkYnUT — Vikas Shrivastava (@Viklicks0007) August 3, 2021

We know that very well @asliyoyo You're inocent. All allegations are false. Stay strong #HoneySingh More power to you pic.twitter.com/HQsTXsh8Jy — Wizard (@known2stranger) August 6, 2021

Waise to when baki singer said this falana said that you felt that

But when Honey Singh said ‘main hoon shikari,Khali mera vaar ni jata’ u ignored ??#yoyoHoneySingh#DomesticViolence — Insane-sitive guy (@Manzoor9804) August 6, 2021

Finally after a long discussion and malicious allegations, he cleared all the relality.. after 20 yrs of realtionship still he's getting harrasment.. Whatever it may be we are with u #YoYoHoneySingh

God of Indian rap and urban pop #YoYoHoneySingh .. #loveu paji.. we are with u pic.twitter.com/4ODyrMNTng — G B BIBHUSUNDAR (@BBibhusundar) August 6, 2021

Full support to YO YO HONEY SINGH! Stay strong brother all of your fans are with you. RESPECT THE LEGEND@asliyoyo#WeWantDissFromYoYo #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoHoneySingh — Aditya Joshi (@Aditya30Joshi) August 6, 2021

In the statement issued by Honey Singh, the rapper called Shalini ‘an integral’ part of his life. According to him, the alleged allegations are false and defamatory. Although, the singer in the past has always refrained from commenting on controversies. However, he adds that this time, he refuses to remain silent because of the heinous allegations directed at his family. Reportedly, the complaint was registered against Yo Yo Honey Singh in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. Shalini Talwar has reportedly sought Rs 10 crore as compensation for the damages caused by the alleged allegations.

ALSO READ| Yo Yo Honey Singh refutes domestic violence allegations made by wife; Official statement out

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)