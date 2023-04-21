Yo Yo Honey Singh denies allegations of him assaulting an event organiser; Releases official statement

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the famous rapper-singer has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, it was reported that an event management company owner named Vivek Raman accused Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team of kidnapping and assaulting him. According to the reports published by India Forums, Raman has filed a complaint against the rapper and his associates at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai alleging that he was assaulted, kidnapped, and held captive by them.

Yo Yo Honey Singh denies allegations

However, the famous singer has now denied all the allegations against him, claiming that they are 'false' and 'baseless'. Yo Yo Honey Singh reacted to the reports with an official statement, which was posted on his official Instagram handle. "The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning," he wrote in the statement.

"I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for," added the singer. "Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants," concluded Yo Yo Honey Singh in his statement.

Check out Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram post, below:

