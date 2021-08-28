Yo Yo Honey Singh Domestic Violence Case: Lawyer seeks exemption from Singer’s appearance, says he’s unwell

In an update in the domestic violence case filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife Shalini Talwar, the singer's lawyer has told the Delhi High Court that he will appear on the next date as he is unwell. In response, the Delhi HC has asked his counsel to submit medical reports and Income Tax Returns of Honey Singh and stated that 'no one is above the law.' It was last month that Honey Singh's wife had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him.

As per ANI, "Case against singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act | Singh's counsel seeks his exemption from personal appearance, citing that he's unwell. He assures Delhi Court that he'll appear on the next date of hearing. Delhi Court seeks medical report and Income Tax returns of Yo Yo Honey Singh, says "no one is above the law." Singh's counsel says that they will file medical records and Income Tax returns at the earliest."

After his wife had accused him of numerous incidents of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse", Honey Singh also had issued a statement on his social media handle and refuted all allegations.

