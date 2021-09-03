Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Singer appears at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. The singer’s wife had filed a domestic violence case on him a few days back. According to the latest update, the singer has appeared before Delhi’s Tis Hazari court today, September 3. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share pictures of the same.

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar had alleged in her report that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal and mental abuse. She is seeking compensation of Rs 20 crore from Honey Singh. In earlier reports, it was stated that Shalini had broken down in the court stating that she had given her husband 10 years of her life and always stood by him but in return he abandoned her. The singer had not appeared before the court dueting the last hearing citing health issues. As part of this domestic violence case, the court has also asked Honey to submit his medical records and income tax reports.ANI shared pictures of the singer as he was heading to the court.

Bollywood singer & actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) physically appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari court today, in connection with domestic violence case pic.twitter.com/MXcPTMjvNl — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Honey Singh’s wife also accused the singer of having sex with multiple women. Rubbishing these allegations the singer had released a statement saying, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and have worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”

