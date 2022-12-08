Yo Yo Honey Singh introduces Tina Thadani as his girlfriend; Reveals she gave him his new album’s title

Yesterday, pictures and videos of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh walking hand-in-hand with model Tina Thadani, were all over the Internet. The two were twinning in black as they walked together at a recent event in Delhi. While Honey Singh was dressed up in a black suit with white shirt, Tina was seen in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. At the same event, Honey Singh has confirmed that he is dating her. Honey Singh has made his relationship with Tina official three months after his divorce from wife Shalini Talwar. A video that is going viral on social media shows him introducing her as his girlfriend, and sharing that she is the one who inspired the title of his new album Honey 3.0. Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms he is dating Tina Thadani

The video shows Honey Singh speaking about his new album on stage. He then points toward Tina and introduces her as his girlfriend. He also shared that she has inspired the title of his latest album “Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki ‘you are Honey 3.0 This is your third life.’(My girlfriend Tina is sitting there, she gave me this name Honey 3.0 and said, 'This is your third life'. And that's how my third album and its title came about),” he can be seen saying in the video. He then added that he has made 48 songs, out of which he has finalized 10 songs for the album. Tina Thadani recently featured with Honey Singh in their latest song 'Paris Ka Trip'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s divorce from Shalini Talwar A few months ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh hit the headlines for his divorce from Shalini Talwar. Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar had tied the knot in January 2011, and they officially ended their marriage in September this year after being married for 11 years. The duo filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalized in September this year. Honey Singh reportedly paid Rs 1 crore in alimony for the divorce settlement.

