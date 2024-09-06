Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls everything went haywire at Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding after he got drunk; 'Mein waha pagal ho gaya'

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of alcohol.

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a close friend of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, recently shared his experience attending her wedding. Known for their strong bond, Honey Singh revealed how he broke his 1.5-year sobriety at the event, saying, “Mein waha pagal ho gaya. Party ulti seedhi kar di meine.”

In an interview with Mashable India, Honey Singh opened up about attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding and how things took a wild turn. After breaking his 1.5-year sobriety, he admitted to getting carried away during the celebrations. He added, "Aur mei waha DJ console pe chadh gaya. Mic aa gaya mere pass pata nahi kaha se. " I ended up climbing onto the DJ console. I don't even know where the mic came from, but suddenly it was in my hands. At one point, he found himself creating chaos at the party, which even led to him throwing up. His antics completely shifted the atmosphere of the event, turning the party into a memorable one.

The rapper went on to share more about his experience, explaining how he made quite the scene at the party, getting everyone on the dance floor and causing a ruckus. The next day, he reflected on his behavior, wondering if he had gone overboard with his excitement. However, any doubts were put to rest when Sonakshi and her husband sent him a heartfelt voice note. "Sonakshi ka aur uske husband ka mujhe itna pyara voice note aaya ki 'Yo Yo maza aa gaya humei'. Meine socha inko maza aaya phir thik hai," he said. (I received a sweet voice note from Sonakshi and her husband saying, 'Yo Yo, we had a blast!' So, I figured if they enjoyed it, then it's all good).

Honey Singh also shared that around 10 years ago, during a tough phase in his life, he had a deep conversation with Sonakshi in Los Angeles about marriage. He recalled how mature and insightful she was as she explained what marriage meant to her. Attending her wedding brought back memories of that conversation, and he expressed how genuinely happy he felt for her on her big day.

On the professional front, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who rose to stardom in the early 2010s with chart-topping tracks like Brown Rang, Angreji Beat, and Lungi Dance, recently released his latest album, Glory. In this project, Singh has expanded his musical horizons, collaborating with artists from Latin America, Western Europe, and Indian folk traditions, bringing a global flair to his signature style.

