Yo Yo Honey Singh receives death threat call from Goldy Brar; Singer says, ‘I’m scared’

Receiving death threat calls is not new for celebrities. From Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, many celebrities have received threat calls via phone or voice notes. Now, popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh received a death threat call from Goldy Brar recently. The rapper-singer reached out to Delhi Police today to register a complaint. Brar was allegedly the mastermind behind the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Read on

Honey Singh receives a death threat call

Honey Singh got a cold chill down his spine after receiving a death threat voice note from gangster Goldy Brar. Even though the singer immediately went to the Delhi Police headquarters to lodge a complaint, Honey Singh cannot get the incident out of his mind. Without revealing much to the media, the rapper said that his manager received the threat voice notes from Goldy Brar when he was in America.

The singer added, “I’m scared. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.” His family is shaken by the death threat as this is unexpected.

The Sunny Sunny singer is provided police protection after the death threat. He also said that he is ‘frightened’ by the call as he has only received love from his beloved fans. Reports claimed that Goldy Brar is hiding in Canada currently.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Born in 1994, Goldy Brar’s full name is Satwinderjit Singh. Having a BA degree, Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He was the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Notably, in May this year, Goldy Brar was named one of the top 25 wanted criminals by the Canadian government. He has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, as well as the supply of illegal firearms in India, according to Interpol.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is one of the famous Indian rapper-singers with many hit songs in his closet such as Sunny Sunny, Dil Chori, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Lungi Dance, and many more. The singer last made a cameo appearance in the Salman Khan movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani reveals Kartik Aaryan made her wait on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets: ‘I used to scold him’