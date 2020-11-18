Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new single First Kiss to have a 90s feel; To mark newcomer Ipsitaa’s singing debut

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new song First Kiss is set to release next week and newcomer Ipsitaa can’t stop gushing about collaborating with the renowned singer for the track.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the singers in the industry who doesn’t need an introduction. He has several chartbusters to his credit and never fails to make headlines with his song. Keeping up with this trajectory, Honey Singh is coming up with his new single now. Titled has First Kiss, the song is special for more than one way. The song is said to have a funky 90s feel to it along with an international sound and new age vibe. Interestingly, the song will mark the singing debut of newcomer singer Ipsitaa who is excited to work with Honey Singh in her debut track.

Talking about the same, Ipistaa stated, “I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, learning a new dance form, to the video shoot, every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste and I’m super excited and proud to share this song with the world!”

According to media reports, the song was shot before lockdown. While the composition and recording were completed by January this year, the makers had plans to shoot the video in the picturesque locales of Miami. However, the plans were changed given the COVID 19 pandemic across the world. Later the song was shot in Dubai in March. The production team worked hard to shoot the video matching the international standards. Besides, they also made sure to follow the necessary guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay.

After a lot of VFX work and the post-production which took three months, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s first kiss will be releasing on November 24 this year.

