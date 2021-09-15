Yo Yo Honey Singh served a notice by Delhi HC after wife Shalini Talwar's fresh plea

Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have been in the headlines since the latter filed a domestic violence case against the singer. Amid the proceedings of the case, a fresh plea has now been reportedly filed by Shalini in Delhi High Court. In her new plea, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar is seeking restraint on the singer from creating any 3rd party rights on the assets that he owns or are owned by his company in UAE.

As per ANI, "Delhi Court issues notice to Bollywood singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable & movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE." On September 3, Yo Yo Honey Singh himself appeared in the Delhi High Court hearing in the domestic violence filed by his wife Shalini. In the previous hearing dated August 28, the singer was exempted from physical appearance due to his health issue.

Take a look:

Delhi Court issues notice to Bollywood singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable & movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE (File pic) pic.twitter.com/5j4GfFVIQR — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

It was last month that Honey Singh's wife had accused him of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse" in numerous incidents and after it, the singer also had refuted all the allegations in a statement on social media. In his statement, Honey Singh had deemed his wife's accusations as 'severely odious.' He had even claimed that all her accusations were defaming in nature. Yo Yo Honey Singh had requested his fans to not draw any conclusion about him amid the proceedings of the case.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini also had sought a compensation of Rs 20 Crore under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Also Read|Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Singer appears at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court