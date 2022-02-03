Yo Yo Honey Singh told to submit voice sample by Nagpur court in obscene song complaint.

Legal trouble for Yo Yo Honey Singh doesn't seem to end soon. As per latest reports, a district court in Nagpur has directed Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case. Turns out, the case was registered against him by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal for singing and uploading a vulgar song on social media. However, no one song has been specified.

The complaint was reportedly registered by the Panchpaoli police against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act. Now, the District and additional sessions judge S A S M Ali has directed Honey Singh to appear before the cops at Nagpur's Panchpaoli police station between February 4 and February 11.

The latest order by the court was passed after he sought relaxation to travel to Dubai. The court allowed Honey Singh to travel abroad between January 29 and February 4, but has directed him to appear at the police station post that.

“It appears that the applicant is bona fide seeking permission to travel abroad for his business engagement on three different dates. Considering the fact that his presence is required by the police to record his voice sample, he has shown his bona fide by filing pursis for providing his voice samples. Under these reasons, I see no legal impediment to grant permission to him by imposing certain conditions,” the judge said, as reported by TOI.

