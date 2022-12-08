Yo Yo Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani is a model, actress and director

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular rappers in our entertainment industry. His songs has always been loved by the fans. Well, recently he made it to the headlines for his divorce from his wife Shalini Talwar . A couple of days back he yet again grabbed all the limelight after he walked hand-in-hand with model Tina Thadani . The two were even twinning in black as they walked together at a recent event in Delhi. At the same event, Honey Singh also confirmed that he is dating her. Honey Singh made his relationship with Tina official three months after his divorce from his wife Shalini. Well, after this news the internet is buzzing with several questions regarding Tina. Scroll down as we give you details about the model.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani is a model and actress based in Canada. Tina recently appeared in the song Paris Ka Trip with Honey Singh himself. This song is sung by Yo Yo and Milind Gaba. The model is currently living in Mumbai. Tina is quite multi-talented and apart from being a model and actress, she is also a director. Tina had directed a short film titled The Leftovers which was based on the educational disparity and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slum areas of Mumbai. We bet fans cannot wait to see more of these two together.

Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms dating Tina Thadani

In the video that went viral, we can see Honey Singh speaking about his new album on stage. He then points toward Tina and introduces her as his girlfriend. He also shared that she has inspired the title of his latest album “Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki ‘you are Honey 3.0 This is your third life.’(My girlfriend Tina is sitting there, she gave me this name Honey 3.0 and said, 'This is your third life'. And that's how my third album and its title came about),” he can be seen saying in the video. He then added that he has made 48 songs, out of which he has finalized 10 songs for the album. Tina Thadani recently featured with Honey Singh in their latest song 'Paris Ka Trip'.