Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar files mental harassment, domestic & sexual violence case against him.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has taken the legal route and filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him. As per reports, she has filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. According to a report in India Today, the case was registered today on 3 August, before Ms Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court.

As per the report, Shalini Talwar was represented in court by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap of from law firm Karanjawala & Co. The court took note of Talwar's complaint and issued notice to Honey Singh to reply to the complaint by 28 August. It has also passed interim orders disallowing Honey Singh to dispose off their jointly owned property.

According to a report published in Free Press Journal, Shalini Talwar has also named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and Honey Singh's sister Sneha Singh in her complaint.

The report reveals that Talwar's plea involves mention of numerous incidents of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse" against her. She has alleged that the rapper was "rude and aggressive" after his career skyrocketed. Shalini Talwar has also reportedly alleged that Honey Singh "panicked and mercilessly beat her" after pictures of their wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. She has stated in the plea that he did this "in order to conceal the existence of his marital life."

The plea also includes mentions of Honey Singh's extra marital affairs. Talwar has accused the rapper of having sexual relationships with multiple women. She has reportedly alleged that during the time the hit song 'Brown Rang De' was being shot, Honey Singh was sexually involved with one of his female colleagues. Talwar has stated that he threw a liquor bottle at her when she confronted him about the same.

Honey Singh, who rose to fame with his chartbusters and has a massive fan base across India, had introduced his wife back in 2014 on a reality show. To everyone's surprise, the rapper and his wife had graced an episode of a reality show named India's Rawstar.

The rapper, who is known for his upbeat party tracks, has not yet responded officially to the case that has been filed in court. In recent times, he has also not shared any photos with his wife on Instagram and vice versa. In fact, Shalini Talwar's recent posts on Instagram have been around emotional abuse, lying and atrocities against women.

