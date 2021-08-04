Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar seeks Rs 10 crore compensation in domestic & physical violence case.

Yo Yo Honey Singh landed in troubled waters when several media outlets on 3 August reported that his wife Shalini Talwar had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence and mental harassment against him. The case shocked netizens as details of Talwar's complaint emerged. She has alleged in her complaint that the Punjabi singer and rapper cheated on her with multiple women. Talwar says that Honey Singh also "panicked and mercilessly beat her" after pictures of their wedding ceremony surfaced on social media.

Now, according to a latest report in ZeeNews India, Shalini Talwar has sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. As per report, Talwar has stated that she felt like a "farm animal...Being treated cruelly". The case was registered on 3 August, before Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.

She has issued notice to the rapper to not dispose off any joint property or Shalin Talwar's jewellery. The rapper's wife has also named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and Honey Singh's sister Sneha Singh in her complaint.

She has stated in her plea that, "Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help." Shalini Talwar is being represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap of from law firm Karanjawala & Co.

