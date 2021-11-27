'Yodha Begins': Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpses from muhurat shot for Karan Johar's actioner as shoot starts

After a long wait, fans of Sidharth Malhotra have been on cloud nine as the star has had a great year with the success of his film, Shershaah. Now, Sidharth is also all set to kick off his next film, Yodha and today, he seems to have joined the muhurat puja for it. Yodha happens to be Dharma Productions' first aerial action franchise film and Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it. Since the posters have been out fans have been excited for him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared a photo from the puja that left fans excited. In the photo, the clapboard of the film could be seen kept in front of the idols of God, surrounded by flowers all around. Sidharth shared the photo and left fans curious to know if the shoot has begun. In another photo, Sidharth could be seen clad in an army green jacket with a matching backpack and pants. With his back towards the camera and clapboard, Sidharth seemed excited. He wrote, "Yodha begins."

Even the Dharma Productions handle shared photos as Sidharth began shooting for Yodha. The project is an ambitious one as it happens to be Dharma Productions' first-ever action franchise and it will be headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth. The leading lady of the film is yet to be announced. However, rumours have been coming in that Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna may be in the race for it.

Backed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film's first look was recently released with a motion poster. Sidharth looked fierce in the first look as an officer on board a plane to save people.

