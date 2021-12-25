Yodha: Disha Patani wraps the shooting for Sidharth Malhotra starrer in the most quirky way; WATCH

Disha Patani recently made the headlines after she was roped in for Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The movie is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress’ first collaboration with Sidharth. Needless to say, the fans are thrilled to see this new jodi on the big screen. While Yodha is creating a massive buzz in the town, Disha has shared a new update regarding the action drama.

Taking to her social media account, Disha Patani has shared a quirky video of herself with Sidharth Malhotra from the sets as she wrapped the shooting of the action drama. In the video, Sidharth was giving a glimpse of his bruised look for the movie as they were seen grooving to a peppy track and their chemistry was on point. The Malang actress had captioned the video as, “And it’s a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra”. On the other hand, Sidharth also shared a pic with Disha and team on social media and expressed his gratitude towards Disha for being a part of the movie. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap for our Lady Yodha. Thanks @dishapatani”.

Earlier, Disha, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, had opened up about her first reaction on hearing the script of Yodha. She said, “When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note”.