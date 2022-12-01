Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna’s action thriller gets a release date

Sidharth Malhotra reinvented himself as an actor by playing the lead-life soldier, Captain Vikram Batra, in the 2021-released OTT blockbuster Shershaah. The handsome star has finally found his footing in the industry with the success of the autobiographical drama, which emerged as a major milestone in his career. He is reuniting with his mentor Karan Johar for the upcoming action thriller Yodha, which is currently in the final stages of its production. As per the latest updates, Yodha has finally got its release date. Yodha to hit the theatres in July 2023

The action thriller, which is helmed by the director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is slated to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. The exciting update was announced by the cast and crew members on social media, recently. "Coming to the big screens with a BANG! Packed with action & thrill, our Yodha is ready! #Yodha IN CINEMAS 7th JULY, 2023!," wrote producer Karan Johar, as he announced the release date of Sidharth Malhotra's film on Instagram. Sidharth Malhotra, who is all excited about the film, took to his official Instagram handle and wrote: "Packed with action, thrill & big screen entertainment - our #Yodha is landing in cinemas near you, so fasten your seat belts!" Check out Sidharth Malhotra's post below:

Yodha: Meet the cast and crew The Sagar Ambre-Pushkar Ojha directorial, which is touted to be an out-and-out ariel action film, features Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna as the female leads. Sidharth Malhotra is expected to appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, which marks his first collaboration with both Disha and Rashii. The leading man has been following a strict workout regimen, and reportedly took special training to play his character in the movie, who is an air force officer. The makers are also reportedly planning to make Yodha an action film franchise, which will have more installments in the upcoming years. Jishnu Bhattacharjee is the director of photography for the project. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer, which was originally slated to hit the screens in November this year, was postponed to next year due to unexpected delays in its shooting schedule.

