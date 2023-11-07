Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra goes rugged and raw in new posters from hijack tale; film postponed to THIS date

Sidharth Malhotra has been consistently grabbing headlines, building anticipation for his forthcoming action-packed venture, Yodha. Fans, eager for updates on the film and a glimpse of Sidharth's transformation for his character, have now been treated to new visuals of the hero in a formidable mass action persona. The makers of the movie unveiled fresh posters today, accompanied by the announcement of a new release date, creating buzz for the film initially slated for a December release.

Sidharth Malhotra takes on mass action avatar in new posters from Yodha

On Tuesday, November 7, the makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed two striking new posters. These visuals showcase actor Sidharth Malhotra in a raw and rugged demeanor. In one poster, Sidharth dons a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane, accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster depicts him, wounded yet powerful, standing amidst the aircraft.

Alongside these captivating visuals, the postponement of the film was also announced and it is now set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024. In a caption accompanying the posters, Sidharth wrote, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024."

Kiara Advani and fans react to Sidharth Malhotra’s intense look in Yodha

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wife, couldn't contain her admiration for his powerful look in Yodha. Commenting under his post, she expressed her awe with a simple "Uff" and a fire emoji.

Fans echoed the sentiment, showering praise on the posters and eagerly expressing their anticipation for the movie. Comments ranged from "What a look" to "Super excited," with many others punctuating their excitement with fire and heart emojis.

More about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, promises to be a cinematic spectacle with a stellar cast. In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, the film features the talented actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. This action entertainer is a collaborative effort between Prime Video and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. The team of producers includes Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

