Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra’s action film gets postponed; To release in theatres on THIS date

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has some exciting projects in the pipeline. One of them is the action thriller Yodha, for which the actor is reuniting with Karan Johar, post the success of SherShaah. Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is set against the backdrop of an airplace hi-jack. The film was set to release on September 15, 2023, however, today, the makers have announced that the release date has been postponed yet again. Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, has got a new release date, and will hit the big screens on 15th December now!

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha to release on 15th December 2023

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle to officially announce the new release date of Yodha. The post read, “Re-fueled and Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.” The caption of the Instagram post read, “Landing in cinemas on 15th December, 2023!”

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked on numerous projects together previously, including Student of The Year, Brothers, Hasee Toh Phasee and SherShaah. Yodha is a collaboration between Prime Video & Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. Its produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is returning to the director’s chair after 7 years with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, which marks the actor’s OTT debut. The series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

