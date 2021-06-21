On Yoga Day 2021, Alia Bhatt does asanas 'smooth like Butter' with some help from BTS & her cat; WATCH

International Yoga Day has given Alia Bhatt's fans a chance to sneak peek into her gorgeous and spacious living room with a video. The Brahmastra star found the best partner in her cat Edward as she nailed Yoga asanas on BTS song Butter.

International Day Of Yoga is here and Bollywood stars are going all out to celebrate their love for asanas. , who is among the top youth icons, has also expressed her love for Yoga in a cute manner with a little help from K-pop band, BTS. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has shared an adorable video where she is seen turning her living room into a workout place and practising yoga. Over the past few days, Alia has been trying to get back into work mode post the unlock and now, by doing Yoga, she is also getting back into a fitness mode.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Alia shared a video in which she is seen doing different asanas in her beautiful and spacious, all white living room. She is seen clad in a pink crop top with tights as she nails one asana after the other on BTS song Butter. However, her Cat Edward is seen hanging out with her while she does Yoga. Alia added cute thoughts in the form of dialogues that she thought Edward would have on its mind. With it, she added a touch of humour.

Click HERE to see the video

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Happy happy yoga day #BreatheForIndia." As soon as she dropped the video, comments started coming in. 's mom and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on Alia's first reel.

On the work front, Alia has resumed working on her debut production, Darlings with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen and co-produced by Alia and . Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actress is also gearing up to wind up shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Read| Dabboo Ratnani's calendar PIC: Alia Bhatt stuns in an electric blue dress; Soni Razdan showers compliments

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×