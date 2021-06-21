Yoga Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor reveals how she is getting back to yoga after 'two babies & 4 months postpartum'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son in January 2021, shared her yoga journey in a note on International Day of Yoga. The actress also shared that she was exhausted and in pain postpartum.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mum to her second son back in January 2021. Post her delivery, the star, who is known to be a yoga lover, kicked off her journey of getting fit again. Now, in a note on International Yoga Day, Kareena has shared how she has been gradually working on herself after having two kids and 4 months postpartum. Not just this, Kareena also revealed the key to returning to being fit again and it is none other than 'consistency.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo of herself all set to do yoga at home on the occasion. As she nailed an asana in the photo, she went on to share that her journey with Yoga began in 2006. Sharing the note, Kareena wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong." Further, she opened up how she was exhausted and in pain after having 2 babies and 4 months postpartum. However, she added that now, she is slowly getting back at it.

Kareena said, "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people." As soon as Kareena shared the note, stars started reacting to it. was all hearts for Bebo as she reacted to her note and photo on Yoga Day.

Meanwhile, Kareena had even shared a throwback vacation photo from her beach vacay where she was seen nailing the tree pose by the sea in a swimsuit. The gorgeous star has been spending time at home with her family amid the pandemic. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

