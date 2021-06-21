Yoga Day 2021: A pumped Sara Ali Khan after workout urges paps to do Yoga: 'Kariye Yoga; Hum toh karke aaye'

Actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped after her workout on Monday. The Simmba actress wished the paparazzi on International Yoga Day and had a special message for them.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is often spotted heading for her workouts in the city, was seen making her way out of the gym on Monday evening as well. However, the thing that was different on Monday was that it is also International Day of Yoga and when Sara was heading out after her workout, she was asked about it. All charged up after a workout, Sara had an apt and hilarious response for the question by paps that will leave you inspired.

In the video, Sara is asked about Yoga day by the paparazzi post her workout session. To this, Sara said, "Happy Yoga Day. Aap bhi kariye yoga. Hum Toh karke aaye hai." The Simmba star is seen clad in a black tee with pink shorts. Her hair is tied up in a braid and she is seen holding her sneakers in her hands. The star also is seen carrying a pink coloured tote bag to complete her gym look. However, the thing that stole the show was her banter about Yoga with the paps.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Sara had shared a throwback photo on her social media handle where she was seen nailing the 'Tree Pose'. With it, she wished her fans on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The shoot was completed a few months back and since then, fans have been excited to see Sara, Akshay and Dhanush in one frame. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

