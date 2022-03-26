Yoga lover Kareena Kapoor Khan sends 'big hug' to sister-in-law Saba Pataudi as she says 'You look FAB, Bhabs'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to have been jumped back onto her Yoga workout wagon after a week of relishing her favourite treats- Biryani and Halwa. She recently shared a video of her doing yoga at home on social media and working off those calories. Now, her sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi has reacted to Kareena's yoga video and has reassured her that she looks 'fabulous'. This sweet reaction by Saba to Kareena's yoga video certainly left the actress in awe. She too reciprocated the love from her sister-in-law.

Reacting to Kareena's yoga video, Saba was quick to praise her 'Bhabs'. She wrote, "Biryani ..didn't bombard the Hotness ... nor the Halwa! You look FAB on friday n all week too ....Bhabs." Seeing the sweet comment by her sister-in-law, Kareena couldn't hold back and responded with love. She wrote, "@sabapataudi big hug" and 3 heart emoticons. This sweet exchange between the two certainly left netizens in awe of their sweet bond. Recently, Saba had also shared a lovely throwback photo on her social media with Kareena.

See how Saba and Kareena exchanged sweet words on Instagram:

Saba often posts photos of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as Soha Ali Khan, mom Sharmila Tagore, late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and kids of the family on her social media handle. Her posts come as a treat for all fans of Kareena, Saif, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as well as Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Meanwhile, Kareena is back to work after her Maldives vacation with sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids. She has kicked off the shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

