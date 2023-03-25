Yogesh Lakhani’s Bright Outdoor Media hits upper circuit at stock exchange – Sees a blockbuster launch

Yogesh Lakhani’s Bright Outdoor Media Ltd was listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday, and its IPO (Initial Public Offering) saw a blockbuster listing on its launch day, with its shares trading on the upper circuit. The Bell-ringing Ceremony of the IPO listing on March 24, 2023, was received extremely well with the who’s who from the film and politics worlds attending the ceremony. Bright Outdoor is presently trading at Rs 156.10 per share in the stock exchange.

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd iIs One Of The Leading Out Of Home Media Organisations In India

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd’s advertisement portfolio includes billboards, street furniture, transit media, and ambient. They boast to be having the best technology, tools, data and analytical capabilities, channels and people. Bright started their business in 1980 as an outdoor media company and in the span of over 40 years, it is now one of the leading Out Of Home media organisations in India. They are still expanding at a rapid pace across the country. With changing times, Bright is also bringing some radical changes and is presenting many new opportunities for outdoor campaigns.

Bright Has A Wide Spread Physical Footprint In India

Bright has a team of over 100 people across four locations in India. It has over 1500 billboards to its name along with over 1500 clients. Their campaigns have a nationwide execution and in their long over 40 year presence in the industry, they have launched over 8000 films. Talking about films, their award functions are generally star-studded with big names from the Indian Entertainment Industry like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Sharman Joshi and others.



We congratulate the team of Bright for a terrific IPO.