Yohani's blockbuster song Manike Mage Hithe to get Hindi version for Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn's Thank God

If you are someone who has been surfing social media, you may have heard the viral song Manika Mage Hithe by Sri Lankan Sensation Yohani. Now, the good news is that the song will be getting a new Hindi version and will feature in Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. The announcement was made by T-Series with a photo of director Indra Kumar and Yohani and it left fans of the Sri Lankan singer excited. A special Hindi version of the song will be part of the film which will see a theatrical release next year.

Confirming the same, Director Indra Kumar said, "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!" The song for Sidharth and Ajay's film will be composed by Tanishk & lyrics are being penned by Rashmi Virag.

Further, excited Producer Bhushan Kumar also expressed that he is elated to have the singer on board. He said, "We are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented musician like Yohani and presenting her hit track Manike Mage Hithe in the first Desi version for Indian fans. We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans! 'Thank God' is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon!"

Singing Sensation Yohani was thankful for the opportunity of collaborating with India's biggest movie powerhouses. She said, "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon!"

Talking about the film, Thank God brings together Sidharth, Ajay and Rakul in a unique slice of life comedy with a message. The film's shoot is going on and fans are excited to see the three stars together in a comedy film.

