'You are magical': Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to ‘sunshine’ of her life Khushi Kapoor for The Archies
As The Archies inches towards its release, Janhvi Kapoor penned a sweet note for her sister Khushi Kapoor who will be making her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial movie.
After months of hard work and anticipation, it’s almost time for the upcoming movie, The Archies, to make its cinematic debut. Through her movie, Zoya Akhtar welcomed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other newbies to the Hindi film industry. Ahead of the film’s release, Janhvi Kapoor wished her sister the best.
Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut movie The Archies
As the teen comedy film is inching towards its release date, a special screening was hosted which was attended by many biggies of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at the red carpet event to support her little sister along with Boney Kapoor. Additionally, she also penned a sweet note of encouragement for Khushi Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram, the Mili actress shared a picture of Khushi and herself from the event. As Khushi sat on Janhvi’s lap, they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, she penned, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.”
Take a look:
On her special day, Khushi decided to pay tribute to her mother, actress Sridevi, and wore a decade-old dress of the late actress. In the bejeweled golden off-shoulder gown, the actress looked stunning. Reportedly, her mother wore the same dress at the IIFA Red Carpet event back in 2013. Janhvi also looked like a dream in her little black dress which was studded with multicolored crystals.
A look at the star-studded screening of The Archies
On December 5, several A-listers of Bollywood attended the special screening of The Archies hosted in Mumbai. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, many celebs walked the red carpet.
About The Archies
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Productions, The Archies is based on the American comic book of the same name. It stars youngsters like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The film will be released on Netflix on December 7.
ALSO READ: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor wears mum Sridevi’s gown at film’s screening; Janhvi Kapoor oozes class in black
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?