'You are magical': Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to ‘sunshine’ of her life Khushi Kapoor for The Archies

As The Archies inches towards its release, Janhvi Kapoor penned a sweet note for her sister Khushi Kapoor who will be making her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial movie.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Dec 06, 2023   |  04:02 AM IST  |  574
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Pic courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram and Pinkvilla

After months of hard work and anticipation, it’s almost time for the upcoming movie, The Archies, to make its cinematic debut. Through her movie, Zoya Akhtar welcomed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other newbies to the Hindi film industry. Ahead of the film’s release, Janhvi Kapoor wished her sister the best.

Related Story

entertainment

The Archies: Navya Nanda cheers for Agastya Nanda ahead of film’s premier night; ‘Let’s do this Junior

Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut movie The Archies

As the teen comedy film is inching towards its release date, a special screening was hosted which was attended by many biggies of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at the red carpet event to support her little sister along with Boney Kapoor. Additionally, she also penned a sweet note of encouragement for Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Mili actress shared a picture of Khushi and herself from the event. As Khushi sat on Janhvi’s lap, they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, she penned, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.”

Take a look:

PC: Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

On her special day, Khushi decided to pay tribute to her mother, actress Sridevi, and wore a decade-old dress of the late actress. In the bejeweled golden off-shoulder gown, the actress looked stunning. Reportedly, her mother wore the same dress at the IIFA Red Carpet event back in 2013. Janhvi also looked like a dream in her little black dress which was studded with multicolored crystals.

Advertisement

A look at the star-studded screening of The Archies

On December 5, several A-listers of Bollywood attended the special screening of The Archies hosted in Mumbai. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, many celebs walked the red carpet.

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Productions, The Archies is based on the American comic book of the same name. It stars youngsters like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor wears mum Sridevi’s gown at film’s screening; Janhvi Kapoor oozes class in black

Advertisement
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay
Born: 22 Jun 1974 (age 49 years), Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Leo (2023)
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
5

Latest Articles