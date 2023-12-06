'You are magical': Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to ‘sunshine’ of her life Khushi Kapoor for The Archies

After months of hard work and anticipation, it’s almost time for the upcoming movie, The Archies, to make its cinematic debut. Through her movie, Zoya Akhtar welcomed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other newbies to the Hindi film industry. Ahead of the film’s release, Janhvi Kapoor wished her sister the best.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut movie The Archies

As the teen comedy film is inching towards its release date, a special screening was hosted which was attended by many biggies of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at the red carpet event to support her little sister along with Boney Kapoor. Additionally, she also penned a sweet note of encouragement for Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Mili actress shared a picture of Khushi and herself from the event. As Khushi sat on Janhvi’s lap, they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, she penned, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.”

Take a look:

On her special day, Khushi decided to pay tribute to her mother, actress Sridevi, and wore a decade-old dress of the late actress. In the bejeweled golden off-shoulder gown, the actress looked stunning. Reportedly, her mother wore the same dress at the IIFA Red Carpet event back in 2013. Janhvi also looked like a dream in her little black dress which was studded with multicolored crystals.

A look at the star-studded screening of The Archies

On December 5, several A-listers of Bollywood attended the special screening of The Archies hosted in Mumbai. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, many celebs walked the red carpet.

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Productions, The Archies is based on the American comic book of the same name. It stars youngsters like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

