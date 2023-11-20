‘You are our pride’: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani cheer Team India post WC loss

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the many celebrities who have penned encouraging notes for Team India after losing the World Cup 2023 final match against Australia.

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others lauded Team India for their commendable performance throughout the tournament.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a message for Team India

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself at his residence Jalsa. In the picture, he is seen with his injured hand on his chest. Penning a heartening message for Team India, Big B wrote in the caption, “…. NO NO NO .. TEAM INDIA .. not OFF yet .. you are our pride .. you are the heart where the hand rests …”

Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a white hoodie with black track pants. “Hope your hands fine sir,” wrote Divya Dutta, while one fan commented, “Win and loss is a part of game. We will support team India always.” Check out his post below.

Big B also shared a post on X that read, "T 4836 - Team India .. last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent , capability and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it ." He further continued, "T 4836 - .... your talent , capability and standing is beyond all that .. it is supreme .. the results of the 10 you played exhibited that .. you are a feared team .. just see how many ex Champions and Winners you devastated in this WC .. you are the BEST .. and shall remain so ..

#TeamIndia #RohitSharma."

Alia Bhatt’s message for Team India: ‘Our hearts are forever won’

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories, and expressed how Team India might have lost yesterday, but they won over everyone’s hearts. “Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high,” she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani show their support for Team India

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story, and wrote, “Win or lose, it's always "India India" for us! #TeamIndia, keep going stronger, and congratulations on an outstanding tournament! #CWC2023Final.” Kiara Advani re-shared a post that read, “We are proud of you Team India,” and she dropped a heart emoji. Take a look!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the World Cup 2023 final match in Ahmedabad, tweeted that Team India brought a lot of cheer to the entire nation, and made us proud.

“ The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s cute moment with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam; Ranveer Singh greets Suhana at WC final-WATCH