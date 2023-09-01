‘You can call it...’: Ridhi Dogra’s sassy response to user accusing her of copying Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts

Jawan, an upcoming action thriller headlined by Shah Rukh Khan is soon to hit cinema theatres. The movie, directed by Atlee in his Hindi debut will also showcase actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Thalapathy.

Along with these A-listers, other actors like Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Ashlesha Thakur, Aaliyah Qureishi, Jaffer Sadiq and Ganesh Gurung, among many more will be sharing screen time.

Ridhi Dogra, who is an eminent part of the film recently took to social media to interact with her followers ahead of the film’s release.

Ridhi Dogra accused of copying SRK

Ahead of Jawan’s release on September 7, Ridhi decided to interact with her Twitter followers and answer their questions related to the movie and her life in general. During her interaction, one of the users accused Ridhi of going the SRK way to interact with them. The user wrote, “Copying this technique to connect with fans from Shah Rukh Sir. Achha Laga. Every actor should be as humble as possible like you. Best of luck for Jawan.”

The user was probably referring to the #AskSRK session that Shah Rukh Khan keeps conducting on his Twitter. A couple of days ago, SRK conducted one such session wherein he gave tips to his followers and helped them resolve their wives' problems.

The Asur actor was prompt in responding to that person in the sassiest way. Ridhi replied, “You can call it copying for me it’s gratitude. No artist can come into being without an audience that supports them.”

Take a look at her tweet:

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra is a well-known face of the Indian television industry. She started facing the camera for her debut TV show Jhoome Jiiya Re in 2007 and since then she has been seen in many more popular soaps like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa, Maryada, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Kumkum Bhagya, among others. Very recently, she was seen in the popular web series Asur 2 and Badtameez Dil. After Jawan, Ridhi will be seen in another big upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

