'You can do magic...': Shah Rukh Khan praises Zinda Banda singer Anirudh Ravichander for his cover of Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring Jawan has been receiving rave reviews from fans, as well as critics since its release. Not only the performances by each actor won the hearts of fans but also the songs of the film became hits in no time. Singer Anirudh Ravichander who sang Zinda Banda in the film shared his cover of Chaleya a while ago on his X (formerly Twitter) account and SRK heaped praise on the singer for the cover.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Anirudh Ravichander for his cover of Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan who is enjoying the blockbuster success of Jawan has been on a reply spree on his X account for some days to thank everyone who congratulated him on his film's success. On September 15, SRK quoted a post of singer Anirudh Ravichander who shared his cover of Chaleya. Chaleya was originally sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Sharing his cover, Anirudh wrote, "It’s been a while.. here’s your fav #Chaleya" and tagged SRK, director Atlee, production house Red Chillies Entertainment and T-Series."

Praising his cover, Shah Rukh wrote, "I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know….love u."

Take a look:

Reacting to SRK's message, Anirudh replied, "Hahahaha can’t wait.. love you King."

Speaking about the craze of the film, some individuals have been sharing Jawan's content online. According to a report in ETimes, some anti-piracy agencies have been hired by Shah Rukh Khan's production house to track down the groups as well as individuals sharing the film's content on social media.

The report also stated that a source close to the production house said, "We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property."

