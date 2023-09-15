'You can now legally...': Akshay Kumar drops a witty post for his ‘angrez puttar' Aarav on his 21st birthday

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is very much loved for his acting and absolute discipline in terms of fitness. In a long career span, he has done several path-breaking roles and managed to be through up and up. After enjoying the success of his last release, OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is already busy with several projects in the pipeline. Nonetheless, Khiladi Kumar despite being so busy always manages to be a doting father to his kids, Aarav and Nitara. Today, on his son’s birthday, the actor posted quite a witty post for his son.

Akshay Kumar wishes his 'angrez puttar', Aarav on his 21st birthday

Today on September 15, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful photo of his son, Aarav as he turns 21. Needless to say, his son is an exact replica of his handsome father. Calling him ‘angrez puttar’, Akshay captioned the post, “Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad (a red heart emoji)”. Have a look:

Soon after the post was shared, several birthday wishes started to pour in the comments section. Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh commented, “Happy Birthday Dearest Aarav - have a tremendous one” while singer-actor Zara Khan wrote, “Happie happie birthday to him! Mashallah so handsome”.

In addition to this, several fans and followers also poured heartfelt birthday wishes in the comments section. Several social media users couldn’t stop gushing over his looks. A user wrote, “Looking like his nanaji Shri Rajesh Khanna happy birthday Arav bro.” Another commented, “Ye Bollywood ka product Hollywood ka kyu lag raha hai”

Akshay Kumar's work front

After the success of his last release, OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Rajesh Sharma among others. The film was written by Vipul K. Rawal to be produced by Pooja Entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that the film was originally titled Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue. However, the name was finally changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

The film will hit the big screens on October 6 this year.

Apart from this, Akshay has several other films in the pipeline as well. These include the comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the super successful Welcome franchise. While both parts were earlier directed by Anees Bazme, the third part will be ushered by Ahmed Khan. The OMG actor also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Soorarai Pottru remake, Sky Force, and Hera Pheri 3 in the kitty.