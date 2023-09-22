‘You can’t see her preparing’: Jaane Jaan actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor

After appearing in over 60 Hindi films, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan finally made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Recently in an interview, the two male actors shared their experience of working with Bebo. The stars shared how fascinated they were with Kareena while shooting on the sets.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor

In a sit-down chat with Film Companion, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma were asked what they find surprising and amazing about Kareena who has been trained in the film industry for more than twenty years. Sharing his thoughts on it, Vijay said, “She is a very switch on switch off kind of an actor. I would talk about food with her because that’s her favorite subject to talk about and Sujoy would be like ‘The shot is ready’ and then we’re immediately right there in the scene.”

He further added that Kareena has the ability to light up the entire room. The Lust Stories 2 actor divulged, “So, I’m investigating her in a certain way, trying to understand and pick clues until a moment comes in the movie where I get enticed by her beauty, her ability to sing, and all such things. She’s playing plain Jane, not a fully blossomed character until that one moment comes when I saw her make that little flip and that was so good. It was so effective that I couldn’t sleep that night. I saw how Kareena can completely light up the entire room with just a small shift in her demeanor and in her eyes and it’s beautiful to watch.”

Jaideep Ahlawat who plays Naren Vyas in the OTT movie said that they didn’t see Kareena prepare on the sets before her shot. The Khaali Peeli actor revealed, “She has worked for more than 20 years, worked amazing films. Everybody keeps talking about Geet and Poo but we can’t forget about Omkara. So, you can’t take away from the fact that she has that ease to be on set and have that disconnection also. You can’t see her preparing.”

The movie was released on September 21, coinciding with Kareena Kapoor’s birthday.

