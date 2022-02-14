With you, every day is love: Vicky Kaushal's Valentine's Day message for wifey Katrina Kaif; PIC

After Katrina Kaif had us take note of her adorable photos with husband Vicky Kaushal on social media, the Uri actor is now grabbing our attention. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are smitten by each other and the couple are proving it with every new picture. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a brand new photo with his wifey Katrina as they celebrate their first Valentine's Day today. 

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "With you, everyday is a day of love!" 

