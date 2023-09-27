'You feel very small in that house...': Ali Fazal recalls visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat for the first time

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat always witnesses hundreds of fans gathering in front of it just to catch a glimpse of their idol. The superstar often comes outside his house to greet his fans. In a recent interview, actor Ali Fazal shared his experience of visiting SRK's Mannat for the first time and revealed some interesting things about the house.

Ali Fazal recalls visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat for the first time

In a recent interview with Mashable, Ali Fazal revealed his story of visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat for the first time. Recalling how he used to visit the area near Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar during his struggling days, Fazal said, "When I used to go to Bandstand, I would feel bad because Shah Rukh Khan lives there and we used to feel that now we have come till here, let’s go inside and see."

Describing his experience of visiting Mannat for the first time, Ali said that he was invited by Gauri Khan for a screening. He shared, “But I visited Mannat when Gauri (Khan) ma’am invited me to a couple of screenings. I remember the first time I visited Mannat I was in shock. The house is big but the things in that house are also big. Humbleness ki dukaan hai woh. It’s like Gulliver’s Travels, you feel very small in that house. But Shah Rukh is one of the best hosts.”

Ali Fazal's work front

It's been earlier known that Ali won't be seen in Fukrey 3. However, according to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor will be seen making a special appearance towards the end of the film. A source was quoted in the report stating, “Yes, Ali has a small part in Fukrey 3, although the makers have not revealed his presence and have neither featured him in the promotional material. He will be seen continuing his role as Zafar from the previous two films, and will come in at the end of the film.”

The source also hinted at a fourth part of the film as it added, “Fukrey 3 also hints about its next installment. This is where Ali comes in, hinting that part four of the franchise will begin with his character Zafar.”

The film Fukrey 3 will be released on September 28.

