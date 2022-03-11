'You guys are always there': Akshay Kumar applauds paps for their hard work while promoting Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, has been generating a lot of buzz since its first poster was published. Fans have been anticipating the release of the film since the trailer was released. With less than ten days till the film's release, the team has begun intensively promoting the Farhad Samji-directed film. Currently, both the actors have been completely immersed in the promotional activities of the movie. Akshay is always super active on his Instagram as he shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans there. Recently, he posted an appreciation post for the paps during Bachchan Paanday shoot and honestly? We teared up a bit.

In the post, we could see Akshay Kumar standing gracefully exuberayting confidence as he posed for shutterbugs. He wore a white shirt, black trousers and sunglasses and looked quite dashing. He was surrounded by a sea of photographers who diligently papped him. As she shared the picture, he penned down a sweet caption for the paparazzi. He wrote, “This is an appreciation post for our media persons and all the hours they put in…come rain, come shine, you guys are always there#BachchhanPaandey promotions.” As soon as he posted the picture, it went viral as fans from all over showered the post with love.

Check Akshay Kumar's post:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. The movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead.

