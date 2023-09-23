‘You have been a pillar…’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts sweetly to Jawan writer Sumit Aroraa’s heartfelt note

No amount of adulation can be enough for the Baadshaah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. He has never failed to give his audiences the treat of watching him in innumerable movies and witnessing his top-notch acting. While he is currently busy absorbing the love pouring in for his latest venture Jawan, the movie’s writer Sumit Aroraa reminisced his experience of “writing dialogues for super special film” Jawan and showered praises on the entire team and SRK, post which, the actor responded by calling him “a pillar of strength”.

Shah Rukh responds to adulation pouring in from Sumit Aroraa, pens a heartfelt note

On Saturday, Sumit was all praises for the “Zinda Banda of Bollywood”. Stating that SRK has only love, grace, gentleness, and respect for people, he said that one can learn a lot from “the humble” and “witty” actor. “I don’t know if I will be able to say anything new apart from what has already been said about him. But all I can say is, that he is just magic of a person. A walking talking bundle of love. Anybody who meets him, comes back feeling special. He is a star who not only shines bright but also spreads his stardust onto you. I have been privileged to watch his magic so up close, both, in front of the camera, and off the camera. And there has been just so much to learn…” stated the heartwarming note penned by Sumit.

The Baadshaah of Bollywood had a witty reply to this as he wrote, “Abhi bhi lamba hi likha hai. Sankshipt beta sankshipt. The ability to invest love in ur creativity but not fall in love with it is the greatest quality a writer can possess. U have been a pillar of strength thru the making of #Jawan & ur dialogues made the film memorable. Love u.”

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

King Khan’s impeccable performances over the years make us wonder if Shah Rukh is actually aging backward and becoming more ‘jawan’ (young) with time. Shah Rukh Khan has been rejoicing in the adulation pouring in for his noteworthy performance in his latest venture Jawan. Recently, King Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming project, Dunki, and revealed that the movie will have a Christmas release.

