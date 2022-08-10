'You have to do a massy film' : Ananya Panday reveals what father Chunky Panday says while she chooses scripts

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved newcomers and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is very active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans and admirers engaged with what she is up to, in her personal and professional life. In a recent Interview, Ananya talked in length about her upcoming film Liger and also about father Chunky Panday.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya was asked if she had any discussions with her father Chunky Panday about Liger. Ananya said, "My dad, always since I started, when I discussed about movies with mom, he used to say, 'You have to do a massy film. You have to do a massy film' because that's his brand of cinema that he has loved being a part of and loved watching as an audience. So that's why he wants me to get a taste of of that and be a part of a film that is loved by so many people and that causes so much happiness and goes down through the years. Aankhen for example. I still watch it. I love it so much and I laugh so much. The idea of bringing joy to so many people after so many years, he just loves the concept of it. He has been so gungho about me doing a massy film. When I told him about this film, he said, 'You have to do it. You have to be a part of this film. I want to be a part of ths film'. So he is the happiest person and is on cloud 9."

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

