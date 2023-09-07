‘You have to do this film’: Shilpa Shetty recalls husband Raj Kundra giving her nudge to do Sukhee

Boss lady Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps her fans updated about her fitness regime, day outs, vacations, and Sunday binges. While being a producer, author, and businesswoman, the actress also often showcases her talent on the big screen. Currently, the actress and former model is out and about, promoting her upcoming Hindi film, Sukhee. The Baazigar actress recently attended the trailer launch event of the movie which is set to have a theatrical release on September 22.

Shilpa Shetty reveals turning down the film initially

During the event, the actress revealed that initially, she had decided to not do the film as she wasn’t in the right state of mind. Producer Vikram Malhotra waited for eight months before she finally came on board.

The actress said, “Something had happened because of which I had decided that I wouldn’t be able to do the film. I wasn’t in that state of mind. So, I told them that perhaps right now, I’m not in that mind space so they should cast someone else. I even suggested two or three names of other actors who could be cast. I won’t name them of course. Vikram (Malhotra, producer) called me and said that whenever I was ready, they would take the film on floors. He adjusted everything and waited for eight months.”

Shilpa Shetty said her husband Raj Kundra persuaded her to do the movie

At the event, the actress spoke about her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and said that it was he who read the script and convinced her to take up the movie. She said, “Raj read the script when I wasn’t home. I had told him that it’s a beautiful film, but I’m not ready for it. When I returned, he told me, ‘Are you crazy? You have to do this film! He convinced me to take up the film. He forced me to do it and told me there’s a ‘Sukhee’ in all of us. If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…”

More about Sukhee

The movie, which also stars Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila, tells the story of a housewife who finally breaks free from her mundane routine and goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion.

