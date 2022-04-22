'You Inspire Me': Hrithik Roshan hails rumoured GF Saba Azad in Rocket Boys, praises Jim Sarbh, Ishwak's acts

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing all the limelight ever since he was first spotted with Saba Azad walking hand in hand as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Since then it is believed that these two have been dating. In fact, the actress even made it to the Roshan family lunch and could be seen partying with Sussanne and her BF Arslan Goni in Goa. Well, today, the War actor took to his Instagram stories to praise his rumoured GF and her show The Rocket Boys.

In the first story, Hrithik Roshan shared the poster of The Rocket Boys and wrote ‘Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us’. In the next story, he tagged all the actors and praised their work. Tagging rumoured GF Saba Azad, Hrithik wrote, you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan. His first look as Vedha was launched on his birthday and it has created a lot of hype. This film also stars, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf and is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Apart from this he also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Besides, he will also be seen playing the lead in the much-awaited Krrish 4.

