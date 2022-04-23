'You made me cry like a baby': Ananya Panday lauds Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are beaming with happiness as their recently released film Jersey has been well received by the fans. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning film Jersey starring Nani in the lead. Ever since Jersey’s trailer was launched, fans were excitedly waiting to watch Shahid Kapoor back in action after a gap of almost 3 years. To note, Jersey has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and post its release, fans and celebrities from the film industry have shared their reviews.

To join the bandwagon, Ananya Panday, who recently watched the movie, took to her social media handle to share her review. Along with a poster, the actress wrote, “All the feels @shahidkapoor you made me cry like a baby!!! Just the best @mrunalthakur you’re sunshine girl! @officialpankajkapur sir (raising hands emoticons) @amanthegill all my love is with you.” Jersey was finally released in theatres on the 22nd of April.

Take a look:

Previously, Nani, who played the lead role in the original Jersey had also given a thumbs up to Shahid starrer. He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801#PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations”.

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars the former’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid played the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son.

