'You made me so proud': Jackky Bhagnani hails Rakul Preet Singh & praises on Ajay Devgn, Big B in Runway 34

Ajay Devgn has been all over the news these days. After all, his upcoming directorial Runway 34, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in key roles, is set to hit the theatres on April 29. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and the intriguing trailer has left the audience wanting more. Recently, the makers of Runway 34 hosted a screening of the movie for celebs from the fraternity. And now, Jackky Bhagnani has reviewed the movie and is all praises for his ladylove Rakul and the entire team of Runway 34.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Jackky said that he is proud of Rakul’s performance. He also called the movie a must watch and hailed Ajay Devgn’s directorial skills. Jackky wrote, “#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. A1 direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me soooo proud. All the best team and I am sure the audience will love the film”. Jackky captioned the post as, “#Runway34 a must watch”.

Take a look at Jackky Bhagnani’s post for Runway 34:

To note, Runway 34 will feature Ajay and Rakul playing the role of a pilot while Amitabh will be seen as a lawyer. The movie will mark Ajay’s second collaboration with Rakul after their 2019 release De De Pyaar De. Interestingly, Runway 34 will be witnessing a clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Heropanti 2 at the ticket windows.

