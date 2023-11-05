'You make me feel whole': KL Rahul drops romantic picture with wife Athiya Shetty to wish on her 31st birthday

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple often shares pictures and videos of them on social media which receive a lot of love from their fans and followers. Today, November 5, Athiya turned 31 and has been getting warm birthday wishes from several Bollywood celebrities. Now, her husband KL Rahul shared a romantic post for his wifey.

KL Rahul dedicates a romantic post for wifey Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram, KL Rahul shared a love-filled picture of him hugging his wife and actress Athiya Shetty to wish on her 31st birthday. The cricketer dedicated the song For My Hand by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran. Sharing the picture, he used some of the lyrics from the song as he wrote, "Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home Happy birthday wifey love you."

Reacting to his post, Athiya commented, "Love you, miss you so much (red heart)."

Take a look:

A while ago, Athiya gave a peek into her birthday celebrations and expressed his gratitude to her fans for showering her with love and warm wishes.

For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 this year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

