'You make us proud': Sunil Grover pens note with 'happy heart' as brother Anil Grover's Dunki gets released

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal had a grand theatrical release today, December 21. The film has been receiving a lot of love, attention, and appreciation from fans as well as critics.

Social media is flooded with praiseworthy words for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. A while ago, actor-comedian Sunil Grover penned a long note for his brother Anil Grover who played a pivotal part in the film.

Sunil Grover shares a happy note as brother Anil Grover's film Dunki gets released

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunil Grover shared a poster of Dunki and penned a long note for his brother Anil Grover as his film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan was released today, December 21. Notably, Anil played the role of Balli in SRK's film.

Sharing the poster, Sunil wrote, "‘Dunki’ day today. Every SRK sir’s movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can’t get bigger. And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!!"

He further added, "It can’t be more special. With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya! @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki."

Advertisement

Take a look:

More about Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki's story revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, which has generated significant online excitement. The movie is shot in various locations across India and worldwide.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dunki Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's LOL reply after fan reveals plan of watching film with 5 GFs