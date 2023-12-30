'You pull women's hair, their clothes': Sharmeelee actor Ranjeet recalls being thrown out of his house by mom

The Indian film industry not only introduced us to impeccably talented heroes but also launched actors like Ranjeet, who made cinephiles fall in love with the antagonist. Back in 1971, the actor made his debut with Sharmeelee, featuring actress Rakhee Gulzar. In an interview, he recalled being reprimanded by his mother for playing a villain in it.

Ranjeet recalls his mother didn't like his work in Sharmeelee

Actor Ranjeet was one of the first villains who made everyone believe that there are people who can be cruel. While he did justice to his characters like a professional, not many could understand that he was just acting and not hurting anyone in real life. In an interview with Radio Nasha, the actor shared that even his mother was hurt when she saw him exploit actress Rakhee Gulzar in the movie Sharmeelee.

Sharing the reaction of his family members, the senior actor said, "When I entered the house, everyone was sitting together. The moment I entered late at night, everyone gave me such intense looks as if someone would take out a bullet and fire it at me. My mother then stood up, and the first thing she told me was, 'How dare you enter this house?'"

Advertisement

He then enquired, "What have I done?" She replied, '"Have you left anything that's still to be done? You pull women's hair, you tear their clothes. What kind of work is this? Become a doctor, a major, or an officer. What is this job? Get out of the house. How will we return to Amritsar now? We don't have to do anything with you,'" his mom scolded him.

Even though the Housefull 4 actor tried to explain to her that the actress is his very good friend and works with him, his mother didn't let him in the home. He then returned to the car and told actress Rakhee the entire situation. When his mother saw the actress, she started tearing up.

Recalling how she reacted, Ranjeet said, "My mother started crying after looking at her. She said, 'Satyanash ho mera putar da. Mein maafi mangti hu tujhse (To hell with my son. I apologize to you).' Rakhee made her understand in her broken Hindi that we are good friends. Then they accepted," the actor laughed.

ALSO READ: Viral hook steps of 2023 Poll: Jawan’s Chaleya to Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, which one made you groove?