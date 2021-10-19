‘You’re no Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor’: Here’s how Gajraj Rao’s wife convinced him to accept ‘Badhaai Ho’

‘Badhaai Ho’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sanya Malhotra not only won fans’ hearts but also bagged a slew of National Film Awards. The movie completed 3 years on October 18. Actor Gajraj Rao who came on board after Ayushmann Khurrana suggested his name for the film, revealed his wife’s reaction and his apprehensions on being a part of this film.

In an interview with Mirror Now, Gajraj said, “Amit Sharma (director) and I have known each other for more than two decades. When he narrated the script to me, I found it amazing. My first thought was, ‘Is this for real? Am I actually getting this offer?” However, he had serious second thoughts. Gajraj played the role of the expectant father in the film.

He revealed his wife Sanjana Rao's reaction to his apprehensions and said, “When I told my wife that it was a story about a couple expecting a child in their 50’s, and that people might make fun of me, she blatantly told me that I’m no Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh and even if the film does not work, it won’t affect my image. So I decided to go ahead with it.” On the movie anniversary, Ayushmann told Filmfare, “Badhaai Ho, for me, ticked all these boxes and I’m thankful that the film triggered an important conversation in India about how society should react to late pregnancy. Society conditions us to react in a certain way when such things happen.”

Meanwhile, Gajraj Rao will be next seen in Maidaan alongside Ajay Devgn. While, Ayushmann will feature in Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet.