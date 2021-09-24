You’ve been good to me: Priyanka Chopra Jonas bids London summer goodbye in throwback PICS

Jonas has impressed the global audience with her performances on film and television. But apart from her acting chops, fans are in awe of her online persona as well. The international diva is quite active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life with netizens and fans. Following this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing- app and shared a series of pictures as she bid farewell to the London summer.

Priyanka’s Instagram space is full of gorgeous photoshoots, BTS from shoots, candid selfies with friends and family, and loved up pictures with husband Nick Jonas. And a few moments back, the Barfi actress shared a series of pictures that she clicked over the past months of a gorgeous English summer. Priyanka looks stunning as ever in the photos which feature her in different scenes such as on a dining table, by a lake, with her friends, and grabbing a drink. Sharing these photos on the gram, Priyanka wrote, “Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall”.

As soon as she shared the pics, fans flooded the post with likes and love-filled comments.

Take a look:

On the work front, currently, Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel in the UK. She often shares fun BTS moments from the sets on Instagram. Apart from Citadel, she will also be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections. Up next, she will begin work on Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

